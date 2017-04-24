Blackhawks part ways with assistant coach Mike Kitchen

CHICAGO – In a spirited news conference on Saturday, Stan Bowman vowed that changes would be made after the Blackhawks were swept out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by Nashville.

The first change was made today – and it came on the bench.

Late Monday morning the Blackhawks announced they’ve fired assistant coach Mike Kitchen after just under seven years with the team.

“We believe this decision is best for our organization moving forward,” said Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman in a statement released by the team. “Mike had an impact on two different Stanley Cup championship teams during his tenure in Chicago. We appreciate his many contributions and wish he and his family success in the future.”

He was with the team since July of 2010 and was with Joel Quenneville for Stanley Cup title runs in 2013 and 2015.