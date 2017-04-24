× Derrick Rose makes an appearance at Sunday’s Bulls playoff game

CHICAGO – The last time the Bulls were victorious in this building during the postseason, it was because of him.

On May 8, 2015, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against the Cavaliers, Derrick Rose pulled up and hit a game-winning three-pointer to help the Bulls to a 99-96 victory. After that, the Bulls would lose three-straight to Cleveland and then wouldn’t qualify for the playoffs in 2016.

As the Bulls were trying to get their first playoff home win since that moment on Sunday, Rose was once again back in the United Center. While he was right along the court for Game 4 of the Bulls game with the Celtics, there was no chance he would be on the floor.

Rose was just a spectator with his son, P.J., as his old team continued its first round NBA Playoffs series. When he was shown on the videoboard in the third quarter, he was greeted with a loud applause.

. @drose & @ScottiePippen getting plenty of love during that break…they showed all the former Bulls in the house…shoutout Ben Gordon pic.twitter.com/gYq9J6m7GI — Terrence Tomlin (@TomlinDoesIt) April 24, 2017

The Chicago native and 2011 NBA MVP was traded to the Knicks last June. Rose’s team didn’t qualify for the playoffs so the guard has taken some time to be a spectator in these playoffs. On Saturday he was in Memphis to watch Game 4 of the Western Conference first round series between the Grizzlies and the Spurs.

“The memories will always be there. My heart is still here when I visit,” said Rose to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. “I just love basketball, so I had to watch.”