Blackhawks fire Rockford IceHogs head coach Ted Dent

CHICAGO – The latest change after a first round playoff exit for the Blackhawks didn’t even come with the main team.

On Tuesday the organization decided to part ways with Rockford Ice Hogs head coach Ted Dent, ending his long association with the franchise.

He was a head coach or an assistant with an affilate of the team since 2006.

Dent was named the head coach of Rockford, the Blackhawks’ AHL affiilate, before the 2011-2012 season after serving as an assistant with the team since 2007. He was 221-179-33-21 during that time as head coach.

Before his run with the IceHogs, Dent was with the former AHL affiliate of the team the Norfolk Admirals as an assistant coach for the 2006-2007 season.