Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of truck driver on I-88

Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of a truck driver on I-88 and are now calling it a “road rage incident.”

34-year-old Anthony Tillmon of Lansing, Illinois has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Eduardo Munoz.

Munoz was shot while driving his semi-truck in the eastbound lanes of I-88 near York Road in Oak Brook last Friday during rush hour when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tillmon fled the scene but was later arrested by the Illinois State Police.

“The investigation indicates this was a road rage incident with no apparent ties between the victim and the suspect,” police said in a statement.

Tillmon is due in bond court tomorrow.