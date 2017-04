Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are on the scene of a man found shot to death in Rogers Park.

His body was found behind a building in the 1400 block of West Jonquil Terrace.

Police say the man, believed to be about 20 years old, was shot in the head.

So far, no word on what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.