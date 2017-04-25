Wheaton police review sports safety guidelines after college student’s death

WHEATON, Ill. — Police in Wheaton are reviewing sports safety guidelines after the death of a college student at a track meet.

Ethan Roser was killed after being hit by a hammer during the hammer throw event on Saturday.

Roser, 19, was a freshman at Wheaton College and was volunteering at the track meet as a spotter. He was standing in an area believed to be a safe distance from where the hammer was supposed to land.

Police say the throw appeared to be off-angle.

NCAA rules require a safety cage that partially surrounds the thrower and is meant to keep the weight from traveling off course.

Wheaton College has a cage where the event took place but did not respond to questions about specific precautions in place for the event.