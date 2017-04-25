Young Cubs fan gets heartwarming birthday surprise after father wins essay contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A young Chicago Cubs fan got a well-deserved birthday surprise today.

9-year-old Josiah Lebron was sitting in his classroom at Luther Burbank Elementary today when a familiar face appeared.

Josiah’s father, Luis Lebron, was joined by Clark, the beloved Cubs mascot, to help deliver some pretty cool gear from his favorite player – Javy Baez.

But that wasn’t all.

Josiah’s dad also won him tickets to his very first Cubs game and a special ballpark experience through Uber Wish. It is a contest the ride share program launched last month asking drivers to submit essay’s to have their dreams turned into a reality. 7,000 drivers entered. Single dad Luis immediately thought of his son and the tough times he has faced since losing his mother.

“I would say it was a tough situation where most kids probably wouldn’t make it through,” Luis said. “And he’s beaten the odds and is showing despite going through a hardship in his life, that he can still smile and be a great kid and bring home good grades. And I’m grateful. I’m glad he’s my son.”