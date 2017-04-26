1 dead in a Level 2 HazMat on Southeast Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Level Two Hazmat was called for an unknown odor in a building at the 1200 block of east 53rd and Blackstone in Hyde Park.

Around 2 a.m., paramedics responded to a call of a man who was found unresponsive in the building, said Chicago fire officials.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Zackary D. Padove, was pronounced dead at the scene, say police officials and the Cook County medical examiners office.

Police noticed the odor when they were investigating the scene and they then notified the Chicago Fire Department.

Fire officials then called for the Level Two HazMat and evacuated the building.

As of now, they are unable to say whether Padove's death is related to the odor.

Fire officials say that the odor is neither a risk to people or the environment.