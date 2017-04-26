1-year-old missing ‘without a trace’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILL COUNTY, Ill. – The search for a missing 1-year-old girl in Joliet Township was temporarily suspended Wednesday night due to weather.

Earlier in the day, the FBI announced Wednesday it is aiding in the search for 1-year-old Semaj Crosby. The girl was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Luana Road and Richards Street in Joliet Township.

Also Wednesday, the Dept of Children and Family Services said it had been at the house the day Semaj disappeared and is investigating the girl’s mother for an allegation of neglect.

In a statement DCFS told WGN News:

DCFS had been at the home on April 25 at approximately 3:20 p.m. and had seen all three of the mother’s children including Semaj. There were no obvious hazards or safety concerns at that time

Will County Sheriff says the family has cooperated with authorities.

Search crews spent Tuesday night and the majority of Wednesday trying to find the girl. Around one hundred volunteers are also helping. Officials say there has been no trace of the girl.

Crosby was wearing dark blue jeans, a grey long-sleeve shirt with a cat face on it and white beads in her hair. She was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.