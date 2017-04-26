First degree murder charge in shooting death of truck driver on I-88

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. -- A man from Lansing appears in bond court this morning in Wheaton, to face charges in what appears to be a road rage killing.

Anthony Tillmon, 34, is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a truck driver, 43-year-old Eduardo Munoz.

Munoz was returning home to Northlake after a week on the road.

Police say Munoz was driving eastbound on I-88 near York Road in Oak Brook on Friday when Tillmon pulled alongside him and opened fire.

Munoz managed to pull off onto York Road. He died at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

Tillmon fled the scene but was later arrested by the Illinois State Police.

Investigators don't believe the two men knew each other, saying in a statement, “the investigation indicates this was a road rage incident with no apparent ties between the victim and the suspect."

Tillmon's bond hearing will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday.