Former Cubs OF Chris Coghlan leaps over catcher to score run vs Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – During the Cubs’ run to a pair of playoff appearances and a World Championship in 2016, he made a number of plays to bring the team to the top of the baseball world.

Yet Cubs fans never saw anything from Chris Coghlan that could quite match what he pulled off in a different blue uniform on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays outfielder pulled off arguably the play of the year so far in 2017 when he dove over Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina to score a run in the seventh inning of a game between Toronto and St. Louis at Busch Stadium.

Coghlan was on first when Kevin Pillar hit a ball off the wall in right and he continued around third as Stephen Piscotti threw home. His throw went into the glove of Molina ahead of the runner, but Coghlan surprised the catcher by jumping over him instead of trying to slide around him.

He managed to clear Molina with his leap in the air and since the glove nor the ball touched him, Coghlan was ruled safe.

“All that stuff happens, believe it or not, as you’re running,” said Coghlan to ESPN. “Even though it’s happening really fast, the last three steps are really slow in your mind. Those are all the thoughts that I had. It’s like, ‘OK, run him over. Oh wait, I don’t know, he’s in front of the plate. He’s down, maybe I can jump, so let’s jump.’ Kind of like that.”

That run helped the Blue Jays to a 6-5 extra innings win over the Cardinals and put this former Cubs player on the highlight reel for years to come.