Police search for missing baby girl in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. -- A land and air search is underway this morning for a missing child.

1-year-old Semaj Crosby was last seen yesterday afternoon on Luana Road and Richards Street in Joliet Township.

Police say she was playing with a group of kids while a relative was repairing a car. When a relative went to check on Crosby, she was gone.

Crosby was wearing dark blue jeans, a grey long-sleeve shirt with a cat face on it and white beads in her hair. She was not wearing shoes.

Search crews have been out all night and now into the morning trying to find her. Right now, police don't suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff's office at (815) 727-8575.