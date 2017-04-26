Suspects sought in string of violent robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for suspects after a series of recent robberies on the Near West Side.

Police say a group of two to seven men 16 to 25 years old approached their victims, then beat and robbed them.

Two of the robberies took place on April 20th in the 900 block of South Bell and the 900 block of North Leavitt.

There were two more on April 21st in the 900 block of North Honore and the 2100 block of West Iowa.

Another incident was reported on April 23rd in the 2100 block of West Haddon.

The suspects were seen leaving in a black or dark-colored Chevy SUV.