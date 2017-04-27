Bears take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft

CHICAGO – Indeed the Bears made a pick in the Top 3 of the NFL Draft. But instead of staying put at the third selection, they decided to move up to make sure they got the guy they wanted.

On Thursday night the team made a trade with the 49ers to trade up to the second pick in the draft to select North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

To move up and get the pick, the Bears gave their No. 3 selection to San Francisco along with a 3rd round pick this year and in 2018 along with this year’s 4th round pick.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this selection