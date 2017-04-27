Harry Teinowitz joins Sports Feed on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - So much for being up 2-0.

The Bulls, just like most of this season, have continued their roller coaster ways in the playoffs. After winning the first two games in Boston, the team then dropped two-straight at home before losing Game 5 at the TD Garden. It puts the Bulls on the brink of elimination as Game 6 approaches on Friday night as it looks like a bit of a crazy season may be coming to an end.

Harry Teinowitz, who hosts WGN Radio's "The Beat" on Saturdays, came on Sports Feed to talk about the team with Josh Frydman on Thursday. He also gave his thoughts on the NFL Draft before the selections were made.

Watch Harry's segments by clicking on the video above.