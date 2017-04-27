Man dragged off United flight reaches settlement with airline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man who was dragged off a United flight reached an "amicable settlement" with the airline Thursday.A condition of the settlement is that the amount remains confidential.

Earlier this month, Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a Louisville, Kentucky-bound and overbooked United at Chicago O’Hare International Airport after there were no volunteers to rebook.

Several passengers recorded the incident on their phones and posted video on social media, where the footage went viral.

Dao's attorney Thomas A. Demetrio praised United CEO Oscar Munoz in a news release: "Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded."

