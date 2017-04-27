Sports Feed previews the 2017 NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The day has finally arrived. It couldn't come soon enough.

After nearly two months of waiting, the NFL Draft starts up at 7 PM in Philadelphia as the team begin to make their selections for the next three days.

It's of particular significance for Bears fans since their team has the No. 3 pick in the selections - one of the highest in franchise history.

Of course, most of Thursday's Sports Feed show was dealing with the NFL Draft as Jarrett Payton joined Josh Frydman from Halas Hall to preview what the Bears might do with their top pick and others this weekend.

Who will the Bears take? Jarrett and Josh made their picks in the video above.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune also joined the show to preview the NFL Draft.

He talked about possible Bears selections with Jarrett at Halas Hall.

