United Airlines offers up to $10K to voluntarily give up seat, a part of major policy changes

CHICAGO -- United Airlines has announced major policy changes.

The fallout of the viral video of a man being violently removed from a flight put United in a public relations nightmare. CEO Oscar Munoz says their policy has gotten in the way of their values and big changes are coming in order to keep customers happy.

United says it will cut back on overbooking and offer as much as 10 thousands dollars to customers who give up their seats on oversold flights. It also said it will no longer involuntarily bump seated customers unless safety or security is at risk. Instead, it may route bumped passengers to alternative airports and provide ground transportation.

United added it will require crews to check-in at least an hour before the flight and will not call police to remove passengers unless it is a safety or security risk.

The airline will also beef up employee training and identify passengers willing to give up a seat during check-in.