Barbara Byrd Bennett to be sentenced today

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd Bennett will be sentenced today on federal corruption charges.

Byrd Bennett pleaded guilty two years ago to wire fraud.

It was part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors.

She admitted to steering more than $23 million in no-bid contracts to her former employer, Supes Academy, in exchange for kickbacks.

Byrd Bennett’s attorneys are asking the judge for a 3-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Prosecutors want her to serve 7-and-a-half years.

One of the co-owners of Supes Academy will also be sentenced today.