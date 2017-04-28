Barbara Byrd Bennett to be sentenced today

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd Bennett will be sentenced today on federal corruption charges.
Byrd Bennett pleaded guilty two years ago to wire fraud.
It was part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors.
She admitted to steering more than $23 million in no-bid contracts to her former employer, Supes Academy, in exchange for kickbacks.
Byrd Bennett’s attorneys are asking the judge for a 3-and-a-half year prison sentence.
Prosecutors want her to serve 7-and-a-half years.
One of the co-owners of Supes Academy will also be sentenced today.