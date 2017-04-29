VERNON HILLS -- While the Blackhawks may be out of the playoffs, they continue to inspire some of the youngest players to hit the ice. In the Little Dogs program, kids learn how dogged determination is key to chasing their goals. WGN's Sean Lewis has the story.
Next generation of aspiring hockey stars hits the ice
-
Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks with injury
-
Son of man shot by ICE agent on Chicago’s NW Side pleads not guilty
-
Man shot by ICE agent on Chicago’s Northwest Side
-
Democrats, advocates question ICE enforcement raids after hundreds of arrests
-
CPS, Cook County Sheriff’s Dept. keeping ICE agents at bay
-
-
ICE agent shot unarmed Chicago man as he opened door, lawyer says
-
48 arrested in Chicago-area during immigration roundups
-
Jeremy Roenick gets his chance for “One Last Shift” with the Blackhawks
-
Dairy Queen celebrates first day of spring with Free Cone Day
-
Freezing rain, sleet makes for slick commute in parts of Chicago Monday
-
-
Blackhawks’ All-Stars have a quick afternoon on the ice Sunday
-
#FeedonThis: An Un-bear-able Social Fodder
-
Rep Gutierrez leads Chicago immigration office sit-in