One dead, one injured in police chase & crash on far South Side

CHICAGO — A police chase of a stolen car led to a fatal crash on the far South Side.

Police were responding to a call about shots being fired in the West Pullman neighborhood just before nine last night.

They saw a white Ford driving off from 127th and Halsted.

The Ford drove west, running a red light and crashing into a red Toyota Corolla at 127th and Throop.

The impact forced the Toyota into a third car, a 2003 Saturn.

The 18-year-old man driving the Toyota died at the scene. His passenger was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and is expected to survive.

One suspect is in custody.