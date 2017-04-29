Rainy, cold weekend brings in a chilly week
-
Cold and rainy until the weekend
-
Cold weekend to be followed by mild week and a warm up
-
Chilly weather for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
-
Work week will start off warm and rainy
-
Another rainy week ahead
-
-
7-day forecast: Rainy start to the week followed by falling temps.
-
Cold weekend will give way to warmer temps
-
7-day forecast: Very cold weekend, but a warmup is coming
-
Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold weekend but then a warm up
-
-
Cold air dominates the weekend
-
A Cold St Pat’s Weekend
-
Sunny forecast to end the weekend before rain moves in