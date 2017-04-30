Jason Goch recaps the Bears’ 2017 draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Three days later and a lot of people are still pretty stunned.

Not only did the Bears move up a pick in the first round by giving up four of them, they then drafted a QB in the first round for the first time in 14 years.

On top of that, it's the quarterback that many didn't expect the Bears to take.

Mitchell Trubisky's selection by the Bears is the talk of the NFL Draft and was a big part of Jason Goch's visit to Sports Feed on Sunday.

He talked with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur about the team's selection of the quarterback and the decisions made in the other six rounds of the selections.

