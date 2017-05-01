× Blackhawks Patrick Kane is not a finalist for the NHL’s Hart Trophy

CHICAGO – After an April to forget, Blackhawks fans had one shot to have some excitement in the month of May.

After another solid season, Patrick Kane figured to be a candidate for the NHL’s Hart Memorial Trophy for the league’s Most Valuable Player.

But he won’t even get the chance to defend the award he won just a year ago.

On Monday the NHL announced the three finalists for the Hart Trophy in 2017 and Kane was not among them.

Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Oilers center

Connor McDavid are the three up for the award that will be held in June in Las Vegas. Kane misses out on the chance to become the Blackhawks first back-to-back MVP since Stan Mikita did so in 1967 and 1968,

While not a favorite for the award as he was in 2016, Kane had another great season that could have warranted consideration. He played in all 82 regular season games, scoring 34 goals while dishing out 56 assists to lead the team with 89 total points.

In their very short postseason appearance, Kane had one of the Blackhawks’ three goals in the surprising four-game sweep by the Predators in the first round.