College student from suburbs dies at fraternity event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A college student from the Chicago suburbs was found dead over the weekend at a resort in Missouri.

19-year-old Kamil Jackowski graduated from Hersey High School in Arlington Heights last year. He was a freshman business major at the University of Iowa.

He was found unresponsive early Sunday morning inside his room at a resort during a trip to Missouri for a Sigma Chi Fraternity formal.

While there's no cause of death being released tonight, an autopsy is being done in Missouri and the sheriff’s department does not suspect foul play.

Fraternity and sorority leaders at University of Iowa announced a ban on all alcohol at official events until further notice.

A vigil is scheduled for tomorrow night in Iowa City to remember Jackowski and a GoFundMe account is collecting donations to help his family with funeral expenses.

Jackowski grew up in Arlington Heights and played football at Hersey. A petition is now online asking the school to retire his jersey number 1.