Has the Bears pick of Mitchell Trubisky upset 2017 starter Mike Glennon?

CHICAGO – The National Football League is a bottom line business where feelings always take a back seat to results.

Mike Glennon should have known that before he came to Chicago back in March. In Tampa, he lost his starting job midway through the 2014 season then watched the Bucs take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015.

Hence the reason Glennon came to the Bears this offseason, escaping a never-ending backup situation to be the starter for 2017.

But then came Thursday.

Asked to go to the Bears’ official draft party at Soldier Field as a representative of the team, Ryan Pace pulled a fast one on everyone in the building within the first half hour. Not only did the general manager give up four picks to move up a spot, he then took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick.

It was the first quarterback taken by the Bears in the first round in 14 years and put Glennon in a weird spot in front of all the fans. According to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, Glennon felt like “he had been cheated on” after the pick was made.

Immediately after the pick, Pace went on damage control. In his opening statement on Thursday, he was quick to say again that the Bears were Glennon’s team in 2017.

“There is no quarterback competition when Mitch gets here. Glennon is our starting quarterback. We’ll focus on Mitch’s development and Mike Glennon winning games for the Chicago Bears,” said Pace. “I talked to Mike tonight. He understands the competiveness of our business at every single position. Mike also understand he’s our starting quarterback.

“Mike’s been here working hard all the time, already developing leadership with his teammates. I’m extremely excited about Mike Glennon this season and I’m extremely excited about adding Mitch to our roster.”

Glennon’s contract is for two-years with a team option to get out after one. In exchange for the small commitment, the Bears are giving the quarterback $18.5 million in guaranteed money.

In four season with the Bucs, Glennon started 18 total games with 13 of them coming his rookie year in 2013. He started five in 2014 before being regulated to the bench and didn’t see a snap in 2015 after Winston immediately took over the starting job.

Oddly enough Glennon’s last game in Tampa was against the Bears, earning some mop-up time in a 36-10 blowout.