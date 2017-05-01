Multi-vehicle crash in Aurora shuts down Butterfield road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- A multi-vehicle crash at DuPage Parkway and Route 56 has closed roads and left multiple serious injuries.

The crash occurred on Butterfield and Eola at 6:43 a.m. Monday. Butterflied is closed between Eola and Farnsworth.

Total of 5 cars involved in #Auora crash. Two mangled, 3 in the water off of Butterfield Rd. pic.twitter.com/zHaYf99ZSJ — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 1, 2017

The crash involved six vehicles. Some of them ended up semi-submerged in the water off the road and two are mangled.

Four injuries have been reported. Two people are in critical condition, one of them was airlifted from the scene.

Medical helicopter on the scene of crash in #Aurora at Butterfield and Eola pic.twitter.com/hsP3AnrTW8 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 1, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.