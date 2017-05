CHICAGO — A plane from O’Hare International airport made an emergency landing at the DuPage County airport.

American Eagle Flight 2936 headed from O’Hare to Cedar Rapids, Iowa landed around 9 a.m. due to smoke in the cockpit, West Chicago police say.

Fire on the plane! American Airlines flight Chicago Ohare to Cedar Rapids. Landed, about to deplane. pic.twitter.com/ekeQCFPpEZ — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017

The plane landed safely and everyone is off the plane. Officials are working to get passengers back to O’Hare.

Landed in duPage pic.twitter.com/I8NZTl0MCd — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017

American Airlines emergency landing, Chicago to Cedar Rapids flight AA2936, currently in DuPage. pic.twitter.com/Sc430NfBRR — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.