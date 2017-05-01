Thousands attend May Day rally in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It has been a day of protest across the country and in Chicago as a variety of groups got together to march in support of a variety of issues and in opposition to the president.

Thousands gathered at Union Park on Chicago’s West Side for the May Day protest. May 1 is International Workers Day, but “mayday” it is also a distress signal and many in this crowd say they feel as if they’re being shut out by the Trump administration.

The president’s policies were the focus of the protest; from immigration and health care to the environment and the economy.

The group marched from the West Side to Daley Plaza downtown saying the labor movement is stronger when all are moving together.

More than 30 grassroots and labor organizations participated in today’s march as well as a few lawmakers.