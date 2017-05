CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman, possibly at gunpoint.

It happened last night in the 2500 block of West Pensacola, not far from Montrose and Western.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman from behind as she was walking and announced a robbery.

After robbing the woman, he then forced her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

No one is in custody at the moment.