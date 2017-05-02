Bears add depth to offensive line with the signing of tackle Bradley Sowell

LAKE FOREST – All of the talk the past week has been about the guy who is calling the shots behind the offensive line for the Bears.

This week, however, Ryan Pace is trying to give whoever will be the Bears quarterback now and in the future some protection.

On Tuesday the team announced that they’ve signed veteran tackle Bradley Sowell to a one-year contract. He’s expected to compete for time behind current starting tackles Charles Leno Jr and Bobbie Massie.

Sowell comes to Chicago after one season with the Seahawks where he played in 10 games, starting nine of them at tackle. He was with the Arizona Cardinals for three years following his debut with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

For his career, Sowell has 21 starts in his 68 career games, finding it hard to stay a consistent starter during his stops in the NFL. Beginning the season as the starter at left tackle, Sowell was injured against the Cardinals on October 23rd and didn’t get the job back when he returned. He was switched to right tackle for the rest of the season.

He’s the second offensive lineman signed by the Bears this week. On Monday the team came to an agreement with interior lineman Taylor Boggs on a one-year contract, who previously played for the team in 2013 and 2014.