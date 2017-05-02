New anonymous crime tip hotline launched

CHICAGO — There’s a new telephone hotline for people to anonymously report violent crimes including hate crimes.

The tip-line was launched by the Chicago Crime Commission.

Callers leave a voicemail and the Commission forwards the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

If a crime is in progress, callers are told to hang up and call 9-11.

The number is 888-393-6646.

A postcard is being mailed to 90 thousand families living in Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods to let them know about this latest initiative.

Many people in those neighborhoods have been hesitant to call the police for fear their identities would get out and criminals could seek revenge against them. A new website was also recently launched to help fight crime.

CPDtip.com let’s people report crimes online from any desktop or mobile device.