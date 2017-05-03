Bulls will keep Fred Hoiberg as head coach with focus on developing young players

CHICAGO – If you were hoping for a fiery news conference in which changes would be made in bulk, you probably walked away disappointing.

Wholesale changes aren’t the norm for this particular era of the Chicago Bulls – and they won’t be coming anytime soon.

In his end of season news conference, executive vice president John Paxson confirmed the team will bring back head coach Fred Hoiberg for a third season as head coach. At the same time, he doubled down on his committment to developing the young players that are currently on the Bulls’ roster for the near future.

Paxson did say that he expect point guard Rajon Rondo to return for a second season with the team. As far as guard Dwyane Wade, who has a player option for next year, Paxson said the team has met with him and will do so again but didn’t know if he would come back for sure.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more info.