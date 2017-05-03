FeedonThis: Josh gives his thoughts on the direction of the Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When you have a mediocre season and you vow not to make a lot of changes, it's going to produce a lot of reactions.

That's been happening in Chicago on Wednesday after John Paxson and Gar Forman said most of the team will stay the same for the 2017-2018 season. Fred Hoiberg is for sure back, Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade probably will return, and there is still no long-term commitment to Jimmy Butler. As for the young guys, the team is confident they've seen enough progress to be optimistic about the future.

Josh Frydman was one of those to weigh in on the direction of the franchise. That's part of #FeedonThis from Wednesday's Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.