CHICAGO — A missing child report has been issued on the South Side.

13-year-old Lakaira Buchanan hasn’t been seen since Sunday afternoon around 73rd and Drexel.

She’s 5 feet tall, about 90 pounds and has scars on the right side of her stomach.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and Adidas sneakers.

If you see her, Chicago police want you to call 9-11.