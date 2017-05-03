Will County judge lashes out at DCFS for leaving toddler & siblings in home

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A Will County judge is questioning how child welfare workers could have missed signs of trouble, in a home where the body of a one-year-old child was found last week.

Semaj Crowby was found dead under a couch, a day after her family reported her missing.

Her cause of death hasn’t been determined, but authorities say it is suspicious.

The judge is in disbelief that DCFS caseworkers allowed other children to stay in the roach and bedbug-infested home.

DCFS had visited the home in Joliet Township many times in the last year, including on the day Semaj was reported missing.

The judge ruled that two of Semaj’s siblings be place in foster care, another with his father.