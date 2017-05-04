1-year-old girl’s death now criminal investigation

WIL COUNTY, Ill. — Police are now calling the death of a 1-year-old girl in Joliet Township a criminal investigation.

Semaj Crosby was found inside the family’s home, under a couch after her mother reported the girl missing.

At first Will County Sheriff’s police described the death as suspicious.

Now the Chicago Sun-Times reports officers visited that home almost 60 times in just under a year.

A child-welfare investigator had found the home to be extraordinarily dirty, and did nothing about it.

DCFS says dirt doesn’t equal neglect, and doesn’t automatically justify removing a child from a home.

The house has since been condemned