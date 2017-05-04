Here’s how Illinois’ representatives voted for Obamacare repeal

CHICAGO — The people representing Illinois in the U.S. of Representatives voted along party lines in Thursday’s historic vote to dismantle key parts of Obamacare.

The state’s seven House Republicans who voted to pass a bill to replace Obamacare are Reps. Peter Roskam of Wheaton, Randy Hultgren of Plano, Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, Darin LaHood of Peoria, John Shimkus of Collinsville, Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Mike Bost of Murphysboro.

The 11 Illinois House Democrats who voted against the bill are Reps. Danny Davis, Luis Gutierrez, Mike Quigley and Bobby Rush of Chicago, Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, Dan Lipinski of Western Springs, Brad Schneider of Deerfield, Bill Foster of Naperville, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Robin Kelly of Matteson and Cheri Bustos of Moline.

Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner tried to split the difference, issuing a statement that both called the Affordable Care Act “deeply flawed” but saying the bill that passed the House “continues to be of deep concern.”

“The bill that passed in the U.S. House today continues to be of deep concern to our administration. Recent changes did not address fundamental concerns about the bill’s impact on the 650,000 individuals that are part of our Medicaid expansion population, nor have those changes eased the concerns of the 350,000 people in the individual market who are dealing with skyrocketing premiums and fewer choices. We will continue to voice our concerns as the law moves to the Senate. The Affordable Care Act is a seriously flawed law that should be changed. Difficult as the task has proven, we are hopeful that our federal lawmakers will continue to work hard to get this right for the people of Illinois and our nation.”

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.