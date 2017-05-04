Mother of victim in Facebook Live assault says family is still being harassed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- They just want to get back to normal, but the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was raped in an attack streamed live on Facebook says her family continues to be harassed. So far, 2 boys have been charged in the case. On Wednesday, the woman's 12-year-old daughter was beaten up while walking home from school. Her injuries were not serious, but the family believes it was retaliation.

The latest incident happened just a few doors down from their home in Lawndale. The 15-year old victim is now living with other relatives, but her mother is still trying to raise money to move her entire family permanently out of the neighborhood with a GoFundMe page.

The police investigation continues into the March sex assault which was one of several disturbing crimes recently broadcast on Facebook Live, including the Easter Sunday murder of an elderly man in Cleveland and the torture of a suburban Chicago man, earlier this year. Reverend Jesse Jackson and Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin met with Facebook executives on Thursday after initially calling for a 30-day moratorium on Facebook Live.

“We don’t want street murders to go viral. We don’t want rapes to go viral,” said Jackson.

Facebook has announced plans to improve technology and hire 3,000 reviewers over the next year to get better at removing posts that violate company standards.