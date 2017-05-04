Woman found dead in suburban home; Police investigating it as a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINSDALE, Ill -- Authorities in suburban Hinsdale are investigating the death of a woman found inside her home.

Police say they responded to a home in the 700 block of Town Place around 3:30 p.m. after a family member of the woman called 911.

Officers found the 50-year-old Andrea Urban deceased.

Sources tell WGN authorities are treating it as a homicide investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or saw any suspicious activity in the area, please contact the Hinsdale Police Department at 630-789-7070.