Wrongfully convicted man released from prison after more than 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man sentenced to life in prison for a fatal fire he didn't start, is now free.

Adam Gray, 38, was just 14 years old when he was convicted of setting a fire that killed two people in 1993.

He confessed after seven hours of police questioning without his parents or an attorney present. He said he couldn't take it anymore, and told the detectives what they wanted to hear.

Gray said on Thursday, he was more angry during the first 10, 15 years of his sentence, and had to make peace with the idea that he would die in prison for something he didn't do.

He's considering asking for a Certificate of Innocence and suing the state.