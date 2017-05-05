Traffic stop turns into police-involved shooting in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. — A traffic stop in the southern suburbs turned into a police-involved shooting early Friday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m. a Markham police officer stopped a driver at 167th and Western for a traffic violation, and asked him to get out of his vehicle.

But the driver tried to pull away, dragging an assisting officer alongside his car. That’s when the officer pulled his gun and shot the driver.

They’re both being treated at area hospitals.

No names have been released yet, and it’s still unclear why the driver tried to escape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.