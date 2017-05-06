Three shot after gunman chases man into South Side restaurant and opens fire, police say

CHICAGO — Three people were shot after a man attempted to flee a shooting by entering a South Side restaurant, but was followed by the gunman who then opened fire, Chicago police said Saturday.

According to police, an unknown suspect was on foot when they began shooting at a 44-year-old man around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, and the man ran away, eventually fleeing into Joe’s Diner and Grill near the corner of 51st and Racine in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The shooter followed the man into the restaurant and then fired shots, striking the 44-year-old man in the arm.

A 31-year-old woman who was inside the restaurant was also struck in the torso, and a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg as well. The three victims were all taken to Stroger Hospital, and the woman was in critical condition, according to police. Police said the 31-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were unintended targets, and the original target is a documented gang member.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.