Two shot and killed while driving near Addison park

ADDISON -- Two male victims were shot and killed as they drove near Town Central Park in Addison, IL around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

It all started in broad daylight at Denice Court and Elizabeth Drive, police said, when shots were fired at the car, hitting both males. The car crashed into a tree. The two victims were taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released yet.

Neighbors expressed dismay over a shooting taking place in the middle of the day, near several apartment buildings and not far from a strip mall. Addison police said they believed the shooting was targeted and did not pose a larger threat to the community.

Addison police say they're tracking several leads and ask anyone with information to call them.