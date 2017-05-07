4 die in car that crashed head-on into CTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Four people are dead and five others injured after a car collided head-on with a CTA bus on the Near West Side Sunday morning.

According to police, just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday a car was traveling westbound on Madison at a high rate of speed when it hit a parked car, lost control, and then crashed into a CTA bus headed in the opposite direction.

Awakened by the crash, neighbors came to the scene and attempted to help the passengers of the mangled Buick LeSabre.

"One of the passengers on the bus was quick on his feet, grabbed the fire extinguisher; he put the fire out. There were at least 15-20 people out there trying to help but it was a situation you didn't want to pull anyone out of the car because it was that bad," said witness Charles Williams.

The 27-year-old male driver and a 23-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, and two other women in the car, 25 and 22 years old, died at Mt. Sinai. Police say they did find alcohol in the vehicle. The bus driver and four passengers on the bus sustained non life-threatening injuries.

"It's sad, some mothers have to wake up to this on a Sunday," neighbor Malinda Demery said.