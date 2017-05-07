Inmate attempting escape found hiding in ceiling of Indiana prison, officials say

WESTVILLE, Ind. — An inmate believed to have escaped from the Westville Correctional Facility was recaptured on the prison grounds, the Indiana Department of Correction said Sunday.

Officials said 35-year-old Orville Morris never actually got out of the facility after the search began for him on May 5, and he was hiding in the ceiling above the pallet shop where he worked.

In a statement, the prison said staff members heard a noise coming from the ceiling while they were re-searching the area, and found Morris hiding on a ledge along the building’s HVAC ductwork. They previously believed he may have escaped on a truck, or was hiding somewhere on the 100 acres that make up the prison grounds.

Morris was serving time for robbery. He’s been in prison in LaPorte County, Indiana since July 2014 and was supposed to stay there until January 2019. He will now be charged internally for attempted escape, prison officials said.