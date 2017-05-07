Free house music party returns to Millennium Park

CHICAGO — Chicago is hosting a day of free music performances in a style that has its roots in the city.

Officials with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have announced a house music day with live performances and DJs on May 27.

There’ll be music and dancing from 2 to 9 p.m. at Millennium Park. Admission is free. The City will also host a House Music Conference at the Chicago Cultural Center.

House music cropped up in Chicago decades ago and is named after a nightclub called The Warehouse. That’s where the late Grammy-winning disc jockey Frankie Knuckles mixed disco classics, electronic beats and Euro-pop. He we was known as the “Godfather of House Music” and died in 2014.

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

2–3:30pm Julius The Mad Thinker

3:30–4:30pm Anthony Nicholson

4:30–5:30pm Terry Hunter

5:30–6:30pm DJ Pierre Live PA Hybrid Set

6:30–6:45pm House Music Award presented to Vince Lawrence

6:45–8pm House Legacy Project featuring special guests

8–9pm Maurice Joshua

North Chase Promenade Tent

2–2:45pm House Dance Workshop with Boogie McClarin

3–4pm Chicago Skyway

4–6pm First Lady & The Queens of House

6–7pm DJ Jes

7–8pm DJ RP Boo