Free house music party returns to Millennium Park

CHICAGO — Chicago is hosting a day of free music performances in a style that has its roots in the city.
Officials with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have announced a house music day with live performances and DJs on May 27.
There’ll be music and dancing from 2 to 9 p.m. at Millennium Park. Admission is free. The City will also host a House Music Conference at the Chicago Cultural Center.
House music cropped up in Chicago decades ago and is named after a nightclub called The Warehouse. That’s where the late Grammy-winning disc jockey Frankie Knuckles mixed disco classics, electronic beats and Euro-pop. He we was known as the “Godfather of House Music” and died in 2014.
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
2–3:30pm Julius The Mad Thinker
3:30–4:30pm Anthony Nicholson
4:30–5:30pm Terry Hunter
5:30–6:30pm DJ Pierre Live PA Hybrid Set
6:30–6:45pm House Music Award presented to Vince Lawrence
6:45–8pm House Legacy Project featuring special guests
8–9pm Maurice Joshua
North Chase Promenade Tent
2–2:45pm House Dance Workshop with Boogie McClarin
3–4pm Chicago Skyway
4–6pm First Lady & The Queens of House
6–7pm DJ Jes
7–8pm DJ RP Boo