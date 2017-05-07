From The Tower: The future of broadcaster Jay Cutler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you made a bet on what the Bears' former franchise quarterback was going to do in the fall of 2017, the odds are good you would have been wrong.

With little interest in the free agent market for his services, Jay Cutler has decided to give broadcasting a try.

On Friday, Fox Sports signed up the quarterback to be a color commentator for NFL on Fox in 2017. Cutler will be on the crew with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis this fall and will be on the call for the Bears-Titans preseason game in August.

So how will Cutler do as a member of the media? That topic was part of Jarrett Payton's discussion with Josh Frydman "From The Tower" on Sunday's Sports Feed which you can watch in the video above.

Is the Brett Anderson experiment done for the Cubs? After Saturday night, it may very well be.

After getting shelled for five runs in the first inning of the Cubs' 11-6 loss to the Yankees, the lefty is headed to the disabled list. Will the Cubs look elsewhere for a fifth starter when he comes back?

Josh and Jarrett discuss that above.

Meanwhile the White Sox are debating when the right time to bring up Yoan Moncada might be.

The prospect is tearing it up at Triple-A Charlotte and could force Rick Hahn to bring him up to the majors sooner than later.

When might that be? Jarrett and Josh discuss in the video above.

Jarrett has been off since the Bulls held their end of season news conference at the United Center last Wednesday.

During that session, however, there was enough said and not said to keep a conversation piece five days later.

The hosts took some time to discuss that on Sunday's show in the video above.