Resale shops support healthcare services for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Call it shopping with a purpose: Brown Elephant resale shops offer designer names and vintage selections at affordable prices, all with an end goal of supporting Howard Brown Health Center in Chicago.

"You get the greatest feeling by shopping with a purpose here because all the money spent here goes right back into the Howard Brown mission for us to support people who need health care the most," said Howard Brown's Ana Culajay, who handles design for the shops.

Culajay curated the crème de la crème in high-end designer and one-of-a-kind vintage items for a Best Of Sale at their flagship Lakeview store Sunday. All the money goes towards Howard Brown Health, which has been in Chicago for over 40 years, and recently opened three new clinics as part of its mission to provide services the LGBTQ community and its allies who are uninsured and underinsured.

No worries if you missed Sunday's sale: the three Brown Elephant locations are open seven days a week, and are always accepting gently used items, including clothing, furniture and home decor.