State Dept. deletes retweet of Ivanka book tweet

(CNN) — An official State Department Twitter account retweeted a tweet promoting Ivanka Trump’s new book, “Women Who Work,” raising ethics questions. It has since been deleted.

“Thank you to my beautiful sisters for the support of my #WomenWhoWorkBook!” Ivanka Trump wrote in the initial tweet from her personal account, alongside photos of Tiffany and Lara Trump posing with the book.

It was retweeted by the @GenderAtState account, which is run by the Office of Global Women’s Issues, a policy office within the State Department focused on women’s rights and empowerment through foreign policy.

The State Department and a spokesperson declined to comment.

The retweet comes less than two weeks after the State Department removed a blog post that touted President Donald Trump’s personally owned private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. The post was available to all embassies through Share America, a State Department program for US embassies.

Trump herself has been sensitive toward ethics rules with the promotion of the book, which came out Tuesday.

“In light of government ethics rules, I want to be clear that this book is a personal project. I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November,” she wrote in a Facebook post last month.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances,” she wrote.

That said, Trump has actively promoted the book through social media this week, including the tweet showcasing her sisters.

On Thursday, she posted a video dancing in her kitchen with her young sons, linking to an article about the book.

“Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys. Working Mother Magazine outlined 10 additional things I have to say about motherhood in my #WomenWhoWorkBook,” she wrote.

Later in the day, she posted a photo of herself on the phone in the passenger seat of a car, linking to a Fortune article promoting the book.

“We could all use a few more hours in the day! Fortune has 7 of my most indispensable productivity tips on their site, courtesy of the #WomenWhoWorkBook,” she wrote.

She’s also Instagrammed two “business tips” from the book.